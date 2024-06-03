Chennaiyin FC sign Jitendra Singh on a two-year deal

Chennai: Two time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC have announced their first signing for the 2024-25 season, getting midfielder Jitendra Singh on a two year deal from Jamshedpur FC, the club announced on Monday.

The 22 year old defensive midfielder joins hands with coach Owen Coyle once again, after working together at Jamshedpur FC.

With Chennaiyin's midfield problems apparent, this signing can prove to be pivotal as Jitendra has very good defensive numbers and is also versatile enough to play in other midfield positions, thereby adding depth to the club's roaster ahead of the new season.

It also is an indication that the management has indeed identified Chennaiyin's problem area, the midfield, and this signing is a step in the right direction for them. At just 22, Jitendra has a lot of room to grow and can become a well rounded midfielder if groomed properly.



“We were looking to add some physicality in the midfield area and having worked with Jitendra, we believed he was perfect to play that role for us. He's a hardworking and intelligent boy who will be admired by the team and fans alike,” head coach Owen said.