Chennaiyin FC accuses Ranjit Bajaj of racism, files complaint to AIFF

Chennaiyin FC has filed an official complaint with the Durand Cup organising committee and the All India Football Federation, alleging that Ranjit Bajaj, the owner of Delhi FC, directed racist remarks at the club's head coach, Owen Coyle. The incident reportedly occurred during a high-stakes match that ended with Chennaiyin FC winning 2-1.

Chennaiyin FC has formally lodged a written complaint detailing the alleged racial slurs uttered by Ranjit Bajaj towards Owen Coyle during the game.

Breaking 🚨: Chennaiyin FC files a complaint to Durand Disciplinary committee and AIFF regarding a racial comment made by Mr. Ranjit Bajaj against Owen Coyle during yesterday's game. #ChennaiyinFC #IndianFootball — Aswathy (@RM_madridbabe) August 19, 2023

Owen Coyle, who returned to India after a brief hiatus, took charge of Chennaiyin FC before the Durand Cup. The team had already secured their place in the knockout stage by winning all their group stage games.



The reported incident transpired in the 92nd minute of the match, prompting yellow cards to be shown to members from both teams' benches. According to the complaint from Chennaiyin FC, during a heated argument, Ranjit Bajaj allegedly made remarks at Owen Coyle that were deemed racially insensitive.

The altercation between the parties persisted for approximately six minutes, culminating in Ranjit Bajaj being ordered to leave the premises in the 98th minute. Owen Coyle also received a yellow card in the aftermath.

Bajaj denies allegation

In response to the allegation, Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Delhi FC, provided his side of the story to The Bridge.

"I did not make any racist remarks towards Owen Coyle. He and his assistant coach were hurling abuses and racist remarks at me. I proceeded to complain to the match official, Crystal John. If the AIFF speak to the referee, they will understand who is at fault. They did not cease even after the issuance of yellow cards. That is when I asked them to refrain from using such language against me and our bench."

Wow a Englishman coming to my country and telling me and my coach “stay in your place” and calling us “bloody buffoons” is literally the most racist thing you can say to an Indian given our history with them- also giving us gyan on why “We INDIANS” do not move forward in… pic.twitter.com/6DLqg1cAGW — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) August 19, 2023

Chennaiyin FC on the other hand stands by their coach, affirming they wouldn't have lodged a complaint with AIFF if they weren't certain.



Delhi FC has been knocked out of the tournament with two points from three games.