ISL: Striker Jobby Justin joins Chennaiyn FC from ATK Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyn FC have officially announced the signing of former ATK-Mohun Bagan and East Bengal striker Jobby Justin for the upcoming Indian Super League season. ATK- Mohun Bagan officially announced a few days back that they had mutually parted ways with the Kerala-born striker. There were a lot of speculations and rumors about his future in the last few days, but all of them have been put to rest by Chennaiyn FC.



Jobby is a previous Indian Super League winner with the then franchise ATK when they won the ISL in the 19-20 season. The striker was retained as a part of the squad when ATK merged with Indian football giants Mohun Bagan to become a new entity ATK Mohun Bagan, The striker had a limited role in Antonio Habas' side in the championship-winning campaign, he only made nine appearances and scored one solitary goal.

At the start of the last season, he suffered from an ACL injury and that kept him out for the entire ISL season.

Before playing in the ISL with ATK, he was a key member of the East Bengal team for two years. He had a brilliant season under Alejandro Garcia in 2018-19 where he was involved in 12 goals (eight goals and four assists), which counted for more than 50 percent of East Bengal's total goals in that season. It was one of the best performances by an Indian in the I-League, and this performance was noticed by ATK, and they signed him after the I-League was over.

Chennaiyn FC finished 8th in the Indian Super League season last year and had a season with many highs and lows. They have added Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, and Debajit Majumdar in their squad already, and now Jobby Justin. The striker would be hoping to keep his injury-laden year behind and shine with goals with his new club. The Marina Machans have a new coach at the helm, Mr. Bozidar Bandovic. The coach is a proven winner with Buriram United at Thailand, and has vast experience in coaching at many European clubs. One of his prime objectives would be get the best out of Jobby, and lead the club to the playoffs.





The new season of the Indian Super League starts from 19th November, and will be played in Goa, like last year under closed doors.