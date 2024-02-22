A-League's Central Coast Mariners to clash with Odisha FC in AFC Cup Inter-Zone semi-final

Australia's A-League representatives Central Coast Mariners are set to face off against India's Odisha FC in the upcoming AFC Cup Inter-Zone Semi-Final.

The two-legged tie is scheduled for the 7th and 14th of March, promising intense action on the pitch as both teams vie for a spot in the next stage of the tournament.

Odisha FC's journey to the Inter-Zone Semi-Finals has been nothing short of impressive. The Indian side earned their place in this stage of the competition after notable victories over formidable opponents such as Mohun Bagan and Basundhara Kings.



Under the guidance of head coach Sergio Lobera, Odisha FC currently sits at the top of the Indian Super League table, showcasing their prowess in domestic competition. Their recent success includes clinching the Hero Super Cup last year, which served as their ticket to their inaugural appearance in Asian competition.

With FC Goa dropping points in two consecutive games, as it stands Odisha FC are also the favorites to win the league shield as well as Mohun Bagan.