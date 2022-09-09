Carlos Delgado faces Roy Krishna challenge in Durand Cup knockouts

The juggernauts from Odisha take on Bengaluru FC in the second knockout clash of Durand Cup 2022 on Saturday, 10 September.

Preview

Odisha FC is coming from a dominant run in their group where they won all games banging 12 goals on the way while Bengaluru FC won two and draw two in a group which had a dominant Mohammedan SC.

It will be the clash of titans between these two ISL outfits with both of them fielding their power-packed XI.

"Over the course of the group stage, we went up against different teams. Every game we've played has been a step up for us, and Saturday's game against Odisha will be another step in that process. We've tried to win all these games, but the bigger picture has been the preparation for the League season that starts in a month's time," said Simon Grayson who is the head coach of BFC, speaking to the media on the eve of the game.

Odisha has been dominant in their campaign till now and one of the reasons behind that is a host of summer signings, with Michael Soosairaj, Narender Gahlot, Raynier Fernandes (loan from Mumbai City FC) and Lalthuammawia Ralte among the Indian arrivals. Josep Gombau's side has six new foreign personnel, having re-acquired the services of Carlos Delgado and Diego Mauricio, alongside Victor Rodrigues, Osama Malik, Pedro Martin and Saul Crespo.

Interestingly, Juggernauts skipper Carlos Delgado will be looking towards facing a certain forward who has joined the Blues recently. "Roy Krishna has to be the forward that has been problematic for me," Delgado said to The Bridge.

When to watch?



The Durand Cup quarter-final will be held on10th September (Friday) at 6:00 pm IST.

Where to watch?

The live telecast of the match will be done by the Sports18 channel.

Live Stream

You can catch the live stream of the match on the Voot and Jio TV platforms.