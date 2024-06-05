ISL: Carlos Delgado extends contract with Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC has announced today that club captain Carlos Delgado has signed a two-year contract extension, securing his stay with the club until 2026.

The Spanish defender had played a pivotal role in Odisha FC's remarkable 2023-24 season, featuring 37 matches across major competitions, including the ISL, AFC Cup, and the Kalinga Super Cup.

Delgado scored twice, made 33 interceptions in 24 matches and also stood out by completing the most successful passes amongst defenders in the 2023-24 ISL season.

Carlos Delgado said: “I’m going to continue in the club and I’m very very happy to be here, to be part of the family. I feel the club is like a family and this is the most important for me."

Delgado has played for Spanish top-tier clubs such as Valencia and Leganes early in his career before signing for Odisha FC ahead of the 2022-23 season. Since then, he has been instrumental for the club's success and has become a leader of Odisha's defense.