Calcutta Football League: East Bengal vs Aryan FC postponed due to rain

The Calcutta Football League super six fixture between East Bengal and Aryan FC was forced to be postponed due to heavy rainfall at the Naihati stadium. Moreover, the presence of lightning was worrying and according to FIFA rules, no player should be on the pitch on the occasion of the same.

🚨 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 🚨



Our #CFL fixture against Aryan FC has been postponed due to heavy downpour in Naihati.#JoyEastBengal #EmamiEastBengal — Emami East Bengal (@eg_eastbengal) September 28, 2022

Additionally, there were issues with waterlogging on the pitch and visibility if the match was to be postponed later in the day. Hence, the fixture, after having talks with both clubs, might be played later in the tournament's duration.



It's important to note that there will be no effect on the points table after this match's postponement.