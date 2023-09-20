CA Pawan Kumar Patodia elected as President of Special Olympics Bharat - West Bengal

Kolkata, 19th September 2023: Special Olympics Bharat State Chapter met on the 18th of September 2023, for their Annual General Meeting, where they announced the elected Board Members for the year 2023 – 2026. CA Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Principal Owner of the Kolkata Thunderbolts, was elected as the President of the West Bengal Chapter for Special Olympics Bharat.

"I am humbled and honored to have been appointed as the President of Special Olympics Bharat, West Bengal for the years 2023-26. This is a great responsibility and I am excited to lead this incredible organization that is dedicated to empowering athletes with intellectual disabilities through sports. I believe that every individual has unique abilities and talents, and it is our responsibility to create an inclusive society that celebrates diversity and promotes equal opportunities for all. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated team, volunteers, and partners to create a positive impact in the lives of our athletes and their families. Let us all come together and make a difference!” said Mr. Patodia, while addressing the gathering at his first AGM as the President.

Special Olympics Bharat is recognized as a National Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India. The national body shall be meeting later this month in New Delhi to elect the National Committee of Office Bearers and Board Members.

The meeting was attended by members representing different districts from across the state. The committee reviewed the organization’s activities for the previous year, and deliberated on the way forward to increase the reach of the organization’s efforts.

The entire list of elected office-bearers is as follows:

1. President – CA Pawan Kumar Patodia

2. Vice President – Dr. Rudrajit Sinha

3. General Secretary/Area Director – Sri. Asoke Chaki

4. Sports Expert/ Director – Sri. Tamal Chatterjee

5. Treasurer – Sri. Sunil Singhi

6. Expert in Intellectual Disability – Smt. Arpita Sen

7. Family Representative – Sri. Aditya Chakrabarti

8. Finance/Business Expert – Sri. Susanta Das