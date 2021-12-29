BREAKING: I-League set to be suspended after bio-bubble breach

Due to the breach in the bio bubble in one of the team hotels, the ongoing I-league 2021-22 season is all set to be suspended.

The Bridge can exclusively confirm that the league stages will be suspended for at least two rounds.

The I-league 2021-22 is already underway. In the first round of the league, six matches were hosted in three different venues. Thirteen teams who are part of the league has been put into three different hotels following all COVID norms.



Sources close to the development confirmed that one of the team hotels that hosted Sreenidi Deccan, Real Kashmir and Rajasthan used their bubble staffs for the Christmas celebration. That was the first breach of the bubble. Followed by this breach, at least fifteen players and officials of the seven teams were found COVID positive.

There have some positive cases reported among certain #HeroILeague teams. The League is keeping a close tab on it and have already spoken to the clubs. In addition, an emergency meeting of the League Committee has also been summoned in the afternoon. Further details soon. pic.twitter.com/QZwfRppxDm — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 29, 2021

Amidst the Omicron scare, this bio bubble breach in I-League will certainly raise waves. Thus the league has taken a decision to suspend all the matches for at least two rounds. AIFF has also summoned a meeting in the afternoon regarding the issue.



















