Brazil women's football team star to play her final match against India

Brazil women's team veteran midfielder Formiga is set to hang up her boots from international football. She's going to play her final match for Brazil against India on 25th November 2021 in the four-nation tournament held in Brazil, featuring Chile and Venezuela too. The pride of Brazil, Miraildes Maciel Mota commonly known as Formiga is the most capped player in Brazil's footballing history. With an international career spanning nearly 26 years, she has also featured in 7 world cups and Olympics, making her the only player till now to have featured in seven FIFA World Cups and Olympic Women's football tournaments.



Miraildes Maciel Mota was born in Salvador, Brazil on 3rd March 1978, a time when women were banned from playing football, under a 1941 act that got removed in 1979. Mota is commonly called Formiga meaning "ant" in Brazilian. She started her senior footballing career with Sao Paulo aged only 15 in 1993. She then made her international debut in 1995 aged 17, playing 233 matches for them till now. Formiga played a lot of footballs for teams in the United States and Sweden. She got her big European move to PSG in 2017 and played there till 2021 before returning to Sao Paulo once again, where her journey as a Footballer began. She is expected to retire from football at the end of this season with the Brazilian team.

Brazilian Women's football legend Formiga is set to retire from Brazil Women's National Team after the match against India in an international tournament at Manaus. 🇧🇷💜 #IndianFootball #GuerreirasDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/shAAOrKmfN — Sevens Tigress (@sevenstigress) November 9, 2021