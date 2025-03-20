Football: Brandon Fernandes ruled out of Bangladesh clash, confirms Manolo

India’s victory over the Maldives in the International friendly came with a major setback, as key midfielder Brandon Fernandes has been ruled out of the next match against Bangladesh due to an injury.

Head coach Manolo Marquez confirmed that Fernandes would not be available for selection, calling it an unfortunate incident.

The Blue Tigers put in a dominant performance in Shillong, securing a 3-0 win through goals from Rahul Bheke, Liston, and Sunil Chhetri. However, the match also saw Fernandes exit the field in the 41st minute after slipping on the turf, raising concerns about the playing conditions.

Speaking after the game, Marquez addressed the injury situation, stating, “No, for sure, Brandon won't be available. Yes, we will call someone. We will cover Brison, who was in the stands today. But let's see which player—it’s really bad luck that we lost three players in the last game in ISL, plus Manvir the other day during the break session, and today, Brandon.”

Marquez also expressed concerns about the pitch conditions, highlighting that similar incidents had occurred in other matches. “The pitch is very good. But if you remember the game against NorthEast, against BFC, against Mumbai, a lot of players slipped. And today, again, Brandon’s injury happened because he slipped alone. In this kind of action, it is very dangerous. Let's see. I hope it won't be a big injury, but for sure, he cannot play again.”

With Fernandes sidelined India will now look for a suitable replacement ahead of their crucial clash against Bangladesh. The absence of the influential midfielder could impact the team’s creative play, but Marquez remains hopeful of adjusting the squad accordingly.

"Obviously, you are happy when you win, but the injuries are concerning. It feels bad when you have to substitute a player," he added.

He further emphasized that while the victory was encouraging, the real test awaits against Bangladesh, adding, "There is a lot of room for improvement. The real test will be next against Bangladesh. But happy to see some changes in positions working."

India faces Bangladesh next, aiming to build on their strong performance and secure another victory.