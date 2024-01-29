Borja Herrera set to leave East Bengal after winning Super Cup

Borja Herrera, East Bengal's Spanish midfielder, is set to end his stint with the Kolkata giant after winning the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, as FC Goa has reportedly reached an agreement.

Borja played a crucial role in East Bengal's first national title win in 12 years.

The 31-year-old was part of two vital moments of East Bengal's edge-of-the-seat 3-2 win over local favourite Odisha FC.

In the 62nd minute, Borja, bursting into the Odisha FC box, was tackled in the box. As he went down, East Bengal earned a penalty and Saul Crespo grabbing the chance with both hands scored from the spot kick to put East Bengal 2-1 up in the match.

Five minutes later, Borja, who joined the Red and Gold brigade in August 2023, would rattle the OFC defence again, forcing Mourtada Fall to elbow him in the box. It eventually resulted in a red card for the Odish FC player.

According to a Times of India report, Borja will replace Victor Rodriguez, who was ruled out of the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury during FC Goa's 4-1 win over Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League on December 23 last year.

FC Goa has been in search of Victor's replacement since then.

FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez played a key role in getting Borja, who played under the Spanish previously at the Hyderabad FC, where he made 22 appearances and scored four goals.

Goa is currently unbeaten in the ISL 2023-24 and standing on top of the table with 24 points from 10 matches. Goa will resume their ISL campaign with an away game against Hyderabad FC on February 1.