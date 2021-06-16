From ISL to Copa America: Cesar Farias taking long steps

Bolivia started Copa America 2021 with a 3-1 defeat to Paraguay. The Bolivian manager Cesar Farias looked distressed and said to the media, "We have to move on from this." Cesar Farias is leading the 'La Verde' for the second time at Copa America, with the 2019 edition being the last one.





Many Indian football fans would have forgotten him, but the Northeast United fans would never forget him. In the inaugural season of the ISL, Northeast United finished at the bottom of the league. The entire team needed a lift and a leader who would change their fortunes in the next season.



In 2015 Cesar Farias was appointed as the new head coach of Northeast United and was given the responsibility to revive the team after a disastrous first season. The team finished 5th in his only season at the ISL and missed out on a playoff spot on the last day of the season. The result was a massive improvement for the highlander brigade despite having an injury-laden season. Cesar Farias left the team from the North East of India to coach in the Paraguayan professional league.

In 2019 when the Blue Tigers were looking for a head coach to replace Stephen Constantine, Cesar Farias had also applied for the vacant position. Igor Stimach was selected to coach the Blue Tigers, and Farias went on to coach Bolivia at Copa America 2019.