New year, same dream for the Blue Tigresses

The New Year, 2022 is finally here, and the AFC Women's Asian Cup is just around the corner. With a little over two weeks to go for the continental extravaganza to kick off, the Indian Women's Team barely spared aby time for the New Year celebrations, as the regular training continued for the Blue Tigresses.



A brief traditional dress ceremony was sandwiched between two training sessions to help keep the spirits soaring high in the Blue Tigresses' camp, as the preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup went on. With the players all dressing up in their respective traditional attires, there were also a few calls for head coach Thomas Dennerby to dress up in traditional Indian clothing. The coach, in his inimitable smiling manner, lightly reminded the girls of the goals ahead: "You can make me wear whatever you want, once we qualify for the World Cup." "We do need to take some time and enjoy the regular things in life, but with the Asian Cup this close, that can't be for long," said winger Dangmei Grace. "Everyone's determined to do well in the Asian Cup, and whatever we do in our free time to rest our minds, the focus still remains on the New Year."