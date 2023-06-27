Blue Cubs: Revolutionizing Grassroots Football in India

On June 23, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the establishment of AIFF Grassroots Day, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pradeep Kumar Banerjee, an esteemed football player from pre-independence India.

This day also marks the foundation of the AIFF itself, solidifying its commitment to improving football from the grassroots level. At the forefront of this initiative is the Blue Cubs program, launched as part of Vision 2047, to create a comprehensive grassroots structure across the country.

Let's delve deeper into the Blue Cubs program and understand its significance in revolutionizing Indian football.

The Four Pillars

The Blue Cubs program is built on four foundational pillars: Connect, Unleash, Build, and Support. These pillars serve as guiding principles to foster the holistic development of children aged 4 to 12 and promote football at the grassroots level.

1. Connect: This emphasizes building strong relationships among various stakeholders involved in football development, including clubs, NGOs, state associations, schools, parents, coaches, volunteers, and institutions. By creating a collaborative network, the program aims to unite these entities to work collectively toward the growth of football in India.





2. Unleash: The Unleash pillar aims to unlock India's true potential in football. It strives to provide comprehensive training and exposure to children at a young age, helping them develop physical, technical, and tactical skills. Alongside skill development, important values such as discipline, teamwork, and perseverance are instilled, forming a solid foundation for future success.



3. Build: This focuses on the development of physical, technical, and tactical skills in children. It ensures that comprehensive training is provided to equip them with the necessary tools to excel in football. Moreover, the program emphasizes the importance of values and character-building, nurturing well-rounded individuals both on and off the field.

4. Support: The Support pillar extends beyond the field, recognizing the crucial role played by coaches, parents, volunteers, teachers, and community members in supporting children's holistic development. This aspect of the Blue Cubs program emphasizes the importance of a supportive environment and the positive impact it can have on children's overall growth.

Objectives of the Blue Cubs Program

The primary objective of the Blue Cubs program is to cultivate a well-organized grassroots system catering to children aged 4 to 12. It aims to provide comprehensive training and invaluable exposure to football, fostering widespread engagement across India. With a vision of inclusivity, the program strives to transcend social and economic barriers, ensuring accessibility for children from all walks of life. The program also recognizes the transformative power of sports in driving social change, with a focus on women's empowerment, gender equality, and fostering inclusivity.

Elements

The Blue Cubs program incorporates various elements to foster the growth of football in India and create a thriving community of football enthusiasts.

1. Cultivating Football Enthusiasts: The program acknowledges the significance of promoting football in rural areas and actively collaborates with village leaders, Panchayats, and local communities. By fostering accessibility and popularity, the program values diverse playing surfaces, allowing young players to experience different environments and reducing limitations that may exist.





Target growth rate

2. Emphasis on Physical Health and Nutrition: The Blue Cubs program engages parents and local communities to create awareness about physical activity and balanced nutrition. By highlighting the importance of good health and habits, the program aims to ensure that children receive early attention to nutrition, leading to improved growth and a healthier lifestyle.



3. Embracing Futsal: The program wholeheartedly embraces futsal, recognizing its value in skill development. Futsal, a format of indoor football, can be easily played on existing indoor facilities such as tennis courts and basketball courts. This condensed space enhances players' skills, promoting close ball control, quick decision-making, and improvisation.

The Blue Cubs League

The Blue Cubs program introduces the Blue Cubs League, an initiative that offers age-appropriate game formats for children aged 4 to 12. The league recognizes that children develop physically, mentally, and emotionally at different rates and thus tailors playing formats accordingly.

For children aged 4 to 6 years, the program implements game formats of 2v2 and 3v3. These formats are specifically designed to cater to the developmental needs and abilities of young children, fostering fundamental skills such as coordination, spatial awareness, and teamwork.

For children aged 7 to 9 years, the Blue Cubs League introduces a 5v5 game format. The game is played in two halves of 12 to 14 minutes each, with a five-minute break and a goalkeeper change. The maximum squad size is limited to 14 players.

For children aged 10 to 12 years, the league offers a 7v7 game format. The matches consist of two halves, lasting 18 to 20 minutes each. The squad size is expanded to accommodate 18 players.

The Blue Cubs League promotes inclusivity by avoiding fixed goalkeepers until the age of 10. This approach allows more children to explore different positions on the field, enhancing their understanding of the game and promoting teamwork. Goalkeeper rotation ensures fairness and inclusivity, enabling young players to discover their potential in various positions.





After this, the selected players will transition to the U13 league and eventually to the national team.



Blue and Elite Blue Clubs

The Blue Cubs program includes the Blue and Elite Blue Clubs, designed to identify and nurture exceptional talents scouted from the existing Blue Cubs program. Through a rigorous selection process, talented players within the Blue Cubs program are identified based on their skills, performance, and potential.

The Elite Blue Cubs program caters to young footballers aged 9 to 12 who display exceptional skills, potential, and dedication. These talented players receive separate training from highly qualified and experienced coaches specializing in nurturing young talent. The training goes beyond the standard curriculum, focusing on individualized development and helping players refine their skills, enhance tactical understanding, and reach their full potential.

The pathway (Image via AIFF)

The personalized approach adopted by the Elite Blue Cubs program allows coaches to work closely with each player, identifying their strengths, areas for improvement, and specific goals. This tailored guidance ensures that players receive targeted support to address their unique needs, maximizing their development as footballers.



The Blue Cubs program is a landmark initiative by the AIFF, aiming to revolutionize grassroots football in India. With a strong emphasis on holistic development, inclusivity, and comprehensive training, the program seeks to foster widespread engagement among children aged 4 to 12. By connecting various stakeholders, providing invaluable exposure, and building a supportive ecosystem, the Blue Cubs program strives to identify and nurture the future generation of talented players who can proudly represent the Indian national team.

Through its commitment to excellence, the program envisions a brighter future for Indian football, one where grassroots development plays a vital role in the nation's success on the global stage.