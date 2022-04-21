Bijoy Varghese extends contract with Kerala Blasters, to wear jersey No. 21

Kerala Blasters FC is elated to announce the contract extension of their young defender, Bijoy Varghese keeping him till 2025.

The 22-year-old will be donning jersey number 21 in the upcoming season. This is the number that the club had retired after Sandesh Jhingan's departure.

Hailing from the Capital city of Kerala, Bijoy had joined the Youth team of Kovalam FC. In 2018, he not only was a part of the Kerala Team which reached the finals of the International School Championship but also won the best defender award. He was also part of the football team of Sports Authority of India that participated in the youth league.

In 2021, Bijoy became a part of Kerala Blasters FC's reserve team in the Kerala Premier League His consistent and composed performances in the Kerala Premier League earned the 22-year-old a call up to the senior team camp. His continued willingness to improve and learn through camp later earned him a spot in the final squad for the ISL Season 2021-22. He made his debut for the club's senior team during the Durand Cup 2021 and played 5 matches during the ISL season.

I want our young local-boy Bijoy Varghese to wear our number 21 #KBFC next season



Solid die hard defender 💛💙💛@KeralaBlasters make this happen 👉👈✨#BringBackJersey21 #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/9g8bIErh5f — Alex Winson (@Alex_WinsOn14) February 20, 2022

"I am really excited that I am going to be a part of Kerala Blasters for a long time. I am really happy to be working under Coach Ivan and intend to work harder, get better at my game and sharpen my skills. I hope to give all the club's passionate fans memories by giving my 100 percent in all the games that I play," said Bijoy upon signing his extension with the club.

