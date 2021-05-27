Which match saw the biggest sporting crowd post-COVID?

Australia and New Zealand have seen some of the largest sporting crowd ever since the beginning of COVID-19, thanks to the administration controlling the spread of the virus better than many countries.

In April this year, an Australian Rules football match, between Collingwood and Essendon apparently had the highest attendance at a sports stadium anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic.



The crowd size of 78,113 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was higher than the 67,200 and 66,352 crowds attracted in the two T20 cricket matches between India and England at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in March.

Social distancing went for a toss and crowds flocked to the Narendra Modi Stadium in March.

The MCG can host a total of 100,000 people but the officials asked the ticket sales to be capped at 85% of the total capacity. One commentator of Channel 7 which aired the match mentioned, "That's a world record crowd for any sporting event since the pandemic hit".



Anzac Day is referred to a battle fought by the Australian and New Zealand Army during World War I and is an iconic day in the regional calendar with crowds guaranteed at sporting fixtures. The traditional Anzac Day match is held between Collingwood Magpies and Essendon Bombers, two of the best-supported teams in the Australian Football League. Last year, the match was played in front of an empty MCG.



In 2019 when the world was normal, AFL had an average of 35,108 fans per match lagging only behind America's NFL, German Bundesliga, and EPL.

