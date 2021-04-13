ISL: Bidyashagar Singh close to joining Odisha FC

After a sparkling season in the I-League for TRAU FC, forward Bidyashagar Singh is now close to signing for Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC, The Bridge understands.



The 23-year-old Manipuri lad has had a breakthrough campaign this term. He scored 12 goals this season, in the process becoming only the fourth Indian player to have bagged the I-League Golden Boot after Bhaichung Bhutia, Raman Vijayan and Sunil Chhetri. Amongst those goals were two double hat-tricks in consecutive games against Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir FC, a first for an Indian player.

Bidyasagar Singh, after an explosive season in the I-League, is close to joining Odisha FC. Think it's a good move because he will get more opportunities to play. #IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers





On the other hand, The Kalinga Warriors just came off the back of their worst ISL campaign till now, ending bottom of the table with just 2 wins in 20 games and a goal difference of -19. Bagging the signature of the youngster would therefore be a coup of sorts for the Bhubaneswar-based side, who are currently being managed by Steven Dias following the unceremonious sacking of Stuart Baxter.

