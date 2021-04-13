Football
ISL: Bidyashagar Singh close to joining Odisha FC
The youngster, who had a stellar I-League campaign, is set for a switch to the ISL.
After a sparkling season in the I-League for TRAU FC, forward Bidyashagar Singh is now close to signing for Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC, The Bridge understands.
The 23-year-old Manipuri lad has had a breakthrough campaign this term. He scored 12 goals this season, in the process becoming only the fourth Indian player to have bagged the I-League Golden Boot after Bhaichung Bhutia, Raman Vijayan and Sunil Chhetri. Amongst those goals were two double hat-tricks in consecutive games against Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir FC, a first for an Indian player.
On the other hand, The Kalinga Warriors just came off the back of their worst ISL campaign till now, ending bottom of the table with just 2 wins in 20 games and a goal difference of -19. Bagging the signature of the youngster would therefore be a coup of sorts for the Bhubaneswar-based side, who are currently being managed by Steven Dias following the unceremonious sacking of Stuart Baxter.
