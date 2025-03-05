Bhubaneswar is set to host the 2025 Super Cup in April

The 2025 edition of the Super Cup, according to the reports, will be hosted by Bhubnawswar, Odisha, tentatively in the second week of April.

The event is the premier annual Indian football cup tournament and this will be the second consecutive Super Cup tournament in the state of Odisha.

East Bengal FC are the defending champions, having defeated the hosts, Odisha FC, in the final of the 2024 edition.

Super Cup will be in Bhubaneswar again. Confirmed. #IndianFootball — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) March 5, 2025

This will be the fifth edition of the tournament and is open to the teams of the top two divisions of the Indian football structure, the Indian Super League and the I-League, respectively.

In 2024, the tournament was a 16-team competition and featured all 12 teams from the Indian Super League and four teams from the I-League. It started with the group stage and progressed to a 4-team knockout tournament.

However, the format and the final dates of the 2025 edition of this tournament are yet to be announced.

The winner of this tournament will also qualify for the qualifiers of the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two, the second division of the Asian club football competition.

An additional perk for the winner will be the fact that they will join Mohun Bagan SG at the continental competition, who have already qualified for the group stage of the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two by winning the 2024-25 ISL Shield.