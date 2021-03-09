Hailing from the India's boxing capital, Sharda dreams of playing in the football World Cup

Bhiwani in Haryana has always been touted as the boxing capital of the country. But over the last few years, Alakhpura village in the region has emerged as a footballing nursery for girls which might surprise a lot of people considering the state's disrepute as a hub for patriarchy. While names like Sanju Yadav and Poonam Sharma have already made inroads into the domestic football set-up for women, there are many others from the region who have the talent to make it big and dream of representing India one day. One such name is Sharda, who is currently playing as a centre-back for Maatru Pratishtana FC in the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) Women's Super Division League, also referred to as the Karnataka Women's League (KWL).



Having been introduced to the game when she was still only 11, Sharda is one of six siblings including one brother, all of whom are associated with the beautiful game back home in Alakhpura. As a result, support from her family members was never much of an issue. This is the second time that Sharda is playing in Bangalore, she was here last year as well during the Indian Women's League (IWL) where she played for Kenkre FC, one of the most prominent clubs in the Mumbai footballing circuit.





The journey till here hasn't been easy though. Sharda and others like her started playing barefoot in the local grounds without much in the form of guidance. Although Gordhan Dass, the local school's kabaddi teacher, was the one who sparked their interest in the game, his limited expertise in football wasn't enough, what with some of the girls showing genuine promise. However, things took a turn for the better when Sonika Vijarnia, a professional female football coach, was appointed by the government of Haryana to train the girls of Alakhpura who had by then made quite a name for themselves.



Still only 21, Sharda believes that the start of qualifying campaigns for the IWL in every major state is the best thing to have happened in women's football in recent time. "We have been playing for close to 10 years now but for girls in Karnataka who have maybe just started playing professionally, this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase their ability and improve their level," she says confidently.



