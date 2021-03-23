Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
QUIZ! Name all the Indian footballers who played against FC Bayern Munich in 2012
Can you name all the Indian players in under 10 minutes?
Hello, Quizzers!
Arjen Robben. Franck Ribery. Philipp Lahm. Most of us remember the entire FC Bayern Munich squad that played against India in 2012 by heart.
However, how many of us remember India's starting XI that succumbed to a 4-0 defeat that night?
Today, we challenge you to name the entire Indian squad that played against the Champions League runners-up in under 10 minutes.
