Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

QUIZ! Name all the Indian footballers who played against FC Bayern Munich in 2012

Can you name all the Indian players in under 10 minutes?

QUIZ! Name all the Indian footballers who played against FC Bayern Munich in 2012
X

Bhaichung Bhutia being congratulated by FC Bayern Munich players. (Source: Google)

By

Team Bridge

Updated: 2021-03-23T17:34:51+05:30

Hello, Quizzers!

Arjen Robben. Franck Ribery. Philipp Lahm. Most of us remember the entire FC Bayern Munich squad that played against India in 2012 by heart.
However, how many of us remember India's starting XI that succumbed to a 4-0 defeat that night?
Today, we challenge you to name the entire Indian squad that played against the Champions League runners-up in under 10 minutes.

Play the quiz on Indian Football and win prizes worth INR 4200! - https://rzp.io/l/O9xBZDiLa

#Churchill Brothers Indian Football Bhaichung Bhutia 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X