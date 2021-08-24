AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Maziya Live Blog, Lineups, Scores and Updates

Bengaluru FC takes on Club Maziya from the Maldives in their last group game of the Group D in the AFC Cup. Both teams are out of contention for a place in the knockout stages but will be fighting for pride, and will be looking to bow out of the competition on a high.

The Blues lost out narrowly to ATK Mohun Bagan and had a goalless draw against Bashundhra Kings The match against Bashundhra Kings had a point of controversy, as it looked like BFC had a goal ruled out because of an error by the referee. The header by Alan Costa from a corner swung in by Cleiton looked to have crossed the line but the referee did not think it was the case. The whole of the ball had to cross the whole of the line, and the cameras also indicated that the whole of the ball had not crossed the line. If the decision would have gone either way it would have kept Bengaluru FC in the tournament.

Maziya have lost both their matches in the group stage, and are yet to open their account in terms of points. They are an opposition Bengaluru FC should vary about, the Maldvies team had knocked out BFC out of the AFC Cup in 2020 on penalty shootouts. The defeat should be on the back of the minds of Bengaluru FC players, and they will be eying no less than victory against them.

The match kicks of 9:30 pm IST.