Bengaluru FC to start their Women's team, initially through younger age groups

After a long wait, Bengaluru FC are all set to field their women's team in the coming years. The club took to its social media platforms to make the announcement of the team through a campaign titled 'She's Blue, She's Bengaluru'.

The Indian men's football team and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri said " I am gonna put it out there as simply as I can. Bengaluru FC women is happening, and everyone at the club is buzzing about this update. As I am a captain I am so happy to deliver this (update)."





Through initial trials to age-group teams, we're putting the pieces together for something we hold close to our hearts - #BFCWomen.



She's Blue, She's Bengaluru. 🔵



The club initially through trials will have teams for their U-11, U-13, and U-15 categories, and in the coming time will have more opportunities for women's players in the country.



Bengaluru FC have been one of India's premier clubs in the last decade, and have won 6 trophies(which includes the I-League, the Federation Cup, the Hero Super Cup and the Indian Super League) in 8 years, and in 2016 became the first and only Indian club to reach the final of the AFC Cup. The club has been one of the most professional clubs in India, and have always functioned like it. They have Bangalore Soccer Schools, and academies in many parts of the state, but what was missing was a setup for the women's team.

The club played an integral part in the transfer of Indian women's team player Bala Devi to Scottish giants Rangers FC. It showed in many ways that the club's intention to help Indian football grow and especially women's football. Bala Devi became the first Indian woman player to play in a top European league. Bengaluru FC have always believed in making in the sport more inclusive, and have broken a lot barriers through their programmes.

It is a huge step ahead for Bengaluru FC, and the club initially will teams of various age groups, and then in the coming future a team that competes int the top women's leagues of India and Asia.