ISL: Bengaluru FC sign former ATK Mohun Bagan player Jayesh Rane

Bengaluru FC have officially confirmed the signing of Indian midfielder Jayesh Rane on a three-year deal that runs out till the end of the 2023-24 season.

Jayesh was born and brought up in Mumbai, and his love for the game started at an early age. He was a part of the Mumbai youth team in 2008. In the 2012 U-20 I-League season, he finished the league as the top scorer with thirteen goals. After that, he went on to play with the Mumbai Football Club in the I-League for four years.

The 28-year-old midfielder is a two-time Indian Super League winner, with Chennaiyn and ATK Mohun Bagan FC. He was also a part of the Aizwal FC team that scripted history and won the I-League in the 2016-17 season. He comes with a vast depth of experience in Indian football and has been a winner everywhere he has played.

In 2017, he was signed by the then ATK team and was a vital member of the squad when the team lifted the Indian Super League in the 19-20 season. When the club merged with Indian football giants Mohun Bagan FC, he was retained by the squad. In their debut season, ATK-Mohun Bagan FC reached the final of the ISL but ended up on the losing side to Mumbai City FC.





"I'm really happy to join Bengaluru FC, a club that has known success for several years and one that represents a high level of professionalism on and off the pitch. At this stage of my career, I felt ready for a fresh challenge and Bengaluru FC gave me that opportunity. I have come up against this team throughout my career, and now I am looking forward to representing the club and to play my part in all its future success," said Rane, who has joined the side at their training base in Bellary.

Jayesh would be looking to continue his winning habit here at Bengaluru FC. BFC had a disappointing season last year and finished 7th in the league, their worst finish ever in the club's history. The club will aim to bounce back, like they always do after hitting a rough patch, hoping that Jayesh is a catalyst in that process.



"Jayesh is a player who can play in different positions and his versatility gives the team a lot of options in attack. He is creative and skillful, has an eye for goal and also brings with him the experience of having been part of three League title-winning teams. Off the pitch, he is a positive person and has fit right in with the rest of the squad already. I welcome him to Bengaluru FC and look forward to working with him," said Blues' Head Coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.

Bengaluru FC plays Club Eagles from the Maldives in their AFC Cup playoff on 15th August and will be hoping to beat them to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Cup. The entire BFC team has started their pre-season under their new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli at Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary.