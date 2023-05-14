Bengaluru FC take on Sudeva Delhi FC in RFDL final, ATK Mohun Bagan finish 3rd

The Reliance Foundation Developmental League (RFDL) final will be held on Sunday evening between Sudeva Delhi FC and Bengaluru FC at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Mumbai. The match will commence at 7 pm with the Blues looking to defend their title whereas Sudeva stare straight at a shot at creating history.

Bengaluru come into this game on the back of triumphing over ATK Mohun Bagan in a highly-competitive semi-final clash on Thursday. Huidrom Thoi Singh was the star of the night for them as he opened the scoring and then converted his spot-kick in the shootout to steer his team to the championship winning clash.

The Blues have received tremendous support from the club’s head coach Simon Grayson, who hailed the RFDL as an excellent opportunity for tacticians to assess players who can potentially progress to the first-team going ahead.

Sudeva, on the other hand, sprung a surprise by defeating favourites Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) 1-0 courtesy a goal from Seilenthang Lotjem in the 67th minute. They were defensively solid as they thwarted the several offensive moves inflicted upon them by RFYC. The team from the national capital then capitalised on the occasional attacking breakthrough that they came across to find their way into the finals.

ATK Mohun Bagan pip RFYC to 3rd place

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) put five goals past the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) to finish third in the Reliance Foundation Developmental League (RFDL) in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The game was locked at 1-1 till the hour mark but a dominant final quarter from the Mariners saw them finish off their campaign.

𝑳𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒑 #RFDLNationalChampionship with a 💥 victory 🙌Watch ⤵️ the highlights of @atkmohunbaganfc's 👌 win to secure the 3rd place!The Grand Finale to kick off 7 PM onwards 👉 https://t.co/6dtmQMl70k@ril_foundation | #RelianceFoundationDevelopmentLeague #RFDL… pic.twitter.com/MA5ZPok3s3 — RF Youth Sports (@RFYouthSports) May 14, 2023

Kiyan Nassiri started the goal scoring for the Kolkata side. Kiyan, 22, has 29 appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL) for his club and that experience reflected with the way he held on to the defenders and made space to bag the first goal of the morning.

But it was all square at 1-1 in the interval. Brijesh Giri finally managed to regain the lead for his team in the 59th minute and swing the momentum of the match in their favour.

ATKMB maintained a complete stronghold over the proceedings post that goal as forward Uttam Hansda came off the bench to tap in a low cross from the right flank to notch the third goal for his team.