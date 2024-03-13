'Priority has always been to stay focused on the match': FC Bengaluru United's Ngangbam Naocha

Fighting against the odds and rising above them has been the hallmark of Ngangbam Naocha’s footballing career. Just a couple of days before his first game for FC Bengaluru United in mid-January, 2024, he got the devastating news that his house had burned down in Manipur.



“Such circumstances will be painful for every person but as a player, I have to control all my emotions and focus on my performance,” he said.

Focusing on his performance is what he has been doing in the I League 2 for FC Bengaluru United thus far: with 2 key goals and a work ethic that has earned praise from his teammates and coach alike, he has been one of the stars in the Bengaluru-based team’s campaign to qualify for the I League.

The talented, 23-year-old right winger has long been considered one of the brightest young talents to emerge from Manipur. His rapid pace and versatile game saw him rise through the ranks in state football and the 2nd Division, including an eye-catching performance in Manipur’s Santosh Trophy campaign in 2017-2018, scoring four goals in six games. Soon after, he went on to make his I-League debut.

“In my footballing career, if I come on as a substitute or am on the bench or part of the first XI, my priority is always to stay focused on the match and cooperate and ensure my team’s success,” he said.

Naocha joined FC Bengaluru United during the 2023-24 winter transfer window as the club was looking to bolster their attacking depth ahead of the I-League 2 season. And he has not disappointed since with an unrelenting work ethic and never-say-die attitude – with a perennial smile on his face.

One of his standout performances was in FC Bengaluru United’s 1-0 win against Sporting Club de Goa in January, where he made the most of a flick from Rishab to toe in the ball in for FCBU and secure the all-important goal and win.

“The transition to a new team has been very easy because there is great camaraderie and we feel like a family. Our [Head] Coach, Varela, has consistently been teaching us about how the entire team should have the skills and the tactics to flourish in any match situation to be a top team and this has been a tremendous learning experience for me.”

FC Bengaluru United head into the second half of the l League 2 season with their game against Oranje FC on March 23rd. “Going into the second half of the season we are keen to not repeat our mistakes from the first half,” Noacha said.

“We have analysed our weak areas and are learning from them. We are hoping to be more attentive to detail, follow our coach’s instructions and are looking forward to the second half of the season”