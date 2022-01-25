Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Dream11 Predictions, ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain, Vice-Captain

In the 72nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Bengaluru FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Blues are now sitting at the eighth spot with fourteen points from twelve matches while the Marina Machans are in the fourth spot with eighteen points from twelve matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 10

Bengaluru FC - 5

Chennaiyin FC - 3

Draw - 2

Goal Tally

Bengaluru FC have scored twenty goals so far in the tournament. The Blues have conceded only nineteen goals. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have scored twelve goals. However, they have conceded fourteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton (5 goals).

Chennaiyin FC - Koman (3 goals).

Recent Form

Bengaluru FC - D W D W D

Chennaiyin FC - L W L D W

Squad

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Yrondu Musavu-King , Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

Chennaiyin FC -Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Unavailability

Bengaluru FC - Musavu-King.

Chennaiyin FC - None.

Expected 11

Bengaluru FC ( 4-3-3) - Gurpreet, Roshan, Paraga, Alan, Ashique, Suresh, Bruno, Rane, Ibara, Cleition, Chhetri.

Chennaiyin FC (3-5-2) - Debjit, Sajid, Damjanovic, Narayan, Ninthoi, Thapa, Borysiuk, Koman, Jerry, Valskis, Murzaev.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Debjit (8.5), Jerry (8.5), Ashique (8.5), Naorem (8.5), Alan (9.0), Thapa (9.0), Koma (9.5), Bruno (9.5), Valskis (9.5) (VC), Murzaev (9.5), Cleiton (10.0) (C).



