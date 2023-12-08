ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City put four past Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC had a strong outing as they took the field for their first ISL match after the departure of Des Buckingham, as they defeated Bengaluru FC by 4-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 tonight. Some shake-ups in the playing XI coupled with being firm with their playing style that has reaped them rich rewards lately resulted in the Islanders making a happy return to domestic action after over a month.

Abdenasser El Khayati was roped into the starting side and he made an impact straightaway, converting an accurate delivery by Greg Stewart, who reached 40 goal contributions in 47 ISL appearances, becoming the third fastest player to do so in ISL history.

Mumbai City FC maintained their dominance in the proceedings, with their fleet-footed forwards earning fouls from promising positions in and around the box. Akash Mishra’s goal that doubled their lead was a consequence of one such set-piece, but Mishra, who admitted before the season that he wants to display the offensive side of his game in a greater capacity, was brave to take a shot from outside the box to hammer the ball into the centre of the net in the 30th minute.

Javi Hernandez had a chance to draw scores level just before that, with his close-range effort being pushed away by Phurba Lachenpa. Similarly, Sunil Chhetri had nearly two great chances to get his 10th goal against Mumbai City FC, but the visitors rode their luck to head into the half-time break holding their two-goal lead tight.

The Islanders then sealed off the proceedings within a brief passage of play in the second half, when they earned two spot kicks in quick succession. Aleksandar Jovanovic, who had conceded an own goal against NorthEast United FC, made an erratic move leading to Jorge Pereyra Diaz scoring from 12 yards out. That was followed by Lallianzuala Chhangte stepping up for penalty kick duties and doing the needful in the 61st minute, following a foul by the 19-year-old Shivaldo Singh. Chhangte was undeterred from the spot, and perhaps it was this penalty that he needed to bring up his first goal of the night, which Mumbai City FC would hope to be the first of many for this season.

Mumbai City FC maintained their pressure thereafter, with youngsters such as Gurkirat Singh taking formidable shots at target. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu did not concede any more goals, but the scoreline will already pose several questions to Simon Grayson and the team.