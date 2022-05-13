Bengaluru FC hold Kerala Blasters to clinch Reliance Foundation Development League title

A goalless draw in the title-decider against Kerala Blasters FC meant Bengaluru FC were crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), but the result proved to be a fair reflection of how evenly matched both teams were. Both teams will now represent India in the NextGen Cup to take place in the UK later this year.





Bengaluru had to avoid defeat against Kerala to clinch the crown, and over 90 minutes at the packed Benaulim Ground here, the Blues managed to hold their rivals who finished with 16 points from their seven games. Bengaluru ended their campaign as the only unbeaten side in the RFDL with 19 points. "I would like to thank Reliance for this wonderful platform. All the teams were very competitive. This tournament really helped us get some competitive games for us to understand the level of the players. It's also a good platform for even the coaches," Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa said after the game.

"I would like to congratulate Kerala, the way they played. They were the best team. I am proud of the boys, the way they played throughout the tournament," he added.

Bengaluru skipper Namgyal Bhutia said: "This is our first trophy after two years. I am very happy for the team. This tournament has helped us develop as a unit. We are very excited to qualify for the NextGen Cup. We will try to do well there also."

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (Source: RF Youth Sports)

Kerala Blasters coach Tomasz Tchorz praised his team for a good show, also stressing that tournaments like the RFDL help players get more game time.

