AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings fans attempt to bring the trend of 'travelling fans' in Asia

Football has always been a game for passion, the fans have often travelled all the way from one hemisphere to another in support of their favourite teams. Seeing their own people in the stands acts as a huge boost for the players amidst the blaring opponent chants. While the culture of travelling fans is very common in the European football, it has not been so prevalent in India. However, a group of travelling Bashundhara Kings fans attempt to bring this trend to Asia.



" It is very common in European Football, we want to start the trend in Asia as well. We have come to Kolkata from Bangladesh in support of Bashundhara Kings, we have been to Kerala before as well. We faced some difficulties but it was okay, " said one of them speaking to The Bridge.



However, speaking to them, it was learnt that they have been subjected to adverse situations with allocated stands to them. They have been taunted by local supporters throughout their presence in the stands. With the games taking place in a centralised venue decided by the federation, it can be a good initiative to have a part of the settlement in the stadium dedicated to the travelling fans with security and proper establishments.



The initiative taken is an applaudable gesture as it involves steps taken toward bridging the gap between the people who love and enjoy the same sport while making it easier for the teams to find their familiar faces around them as they take on the field. Reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Cup on Tuesday. Captain Robinho was outstanding for the Bangladeshi champions, scoring one brilliant goal and setting up another,







