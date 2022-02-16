When Bappi Lahiri gifted a song to Diego Maradona

The pioneer of disco music in Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri, passed away this morning in Mumbai, aged 69. According to a PTI report, the singer was admitted to CitiCare Hospital about a month ago and died due to Obstructive Sleep Arena (OSA).



Hailing from Kolkata a city known for its love for football, besides music, falling in love with the sport came naturally to Bappi.

He was a big fan of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona. In 2016, Bappi had composed and recorded a song dedicated to the legendary footballer. Later the singer also got the opportunity to meet Maradona in Dubai back then. Bappi also gifted Maradona the song he had composed for him during their meet. Maradona had also praised the legendary singer for his famous song 'Jimmy Jimmy'.

Bappi was also accompanied by his grandson Swastik, at the time.

Coming from Kolkata, a city which worships football, singer #BappiLahiri had gifted Maradona a song called Football Fever, composed for the legend back in 2016.



When Maradona met Bappi Lahiri, he even praised his song Jimmy Jimmy!



Alokesh Lahiri was well-known as Bappi Lahiri, and he came from a musical family. His parents were well-known Bengali singers and his uncle was evergreen singer Kishore Kumar.



Bappi is known for popularizing disco in Indian cinema and producing some of the biggest hits like Disco Dancer, Yaad aa Raha hai, Tamma Tamma and many others. Soon he also came to be known as the Disco King of Bollywood.

Bappi Lahiri and his songs will always remain eternal for his fans and music lovers in general.