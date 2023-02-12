Banker by trade, footballer by passion: Kerala's Midhun eyes third Santosh trophy title

"In Kerala," V Midhun says, deadly serious but with a wide grin pasted across his face, "the Santosh Trophy is like the World Cup. Everyone is following, discussing and giving opinions, you know."



And in Kerala, Midhun is a two-time "World Cup winner", a man adored and loved with a fervour unmatched. He was the man who delivered their state a sixth crown in 2017-18 — one that came after a 13-year gap — saving two penalties in a shootout in the final. It was enough to cement his legend.

For good measure he did it again, this time in Malappuram in front of a packed stadium baying for a home team victory. Again the game went to shootouts and yet again Midhun got them through to the title.

It is natural enough to wonder why this forever smiling, unassuming Kannur boy isn't playing in the leagues, plying his trade like a professional and vying for that number one jersey in a club. Out comes the reply. In Kerala, the Santosh Trophy is like the World Cup.

Midhun holds a job with the State Bank of India, and has held one for 13 years now. The job offers him and his family stability, but is tough on providing leaves for him to go away for months to play for a club. He's had to bat away multiple offers — notably from both clubs in his home state — in the recent past. He doesn't mind, because as far as he's concerned, donning the Kerala colours is as gratifying as it gets.

The defending champions have come to Odisha with a bag of expectations, despite, as Midhun is careful to clarify, fielding an almost entirely new team. There are only three survivors from the title-winning side of the last edition — Midhun, Nijo Gilbert and Sanju G.

"There are a lot of youngsters in the team," Midhun says. "We are the seniors and obviously have to mentor them and help them deal with expectations. They obviously struggle with some match situations, and the pressure tells.

"The simple way is to also tell them about the incentive of playing in Riyadh," Midhun laughs. "It will be a huge opportunity, and those that go will learn a lot. A new atmosphere, training conditions, grounds, it will open their eyes to what football can be and can do for their careers."

In the meantime, as Kerala, trying to get through what is being labelled the group of death, Midhun hopes to inspire more than just title aspirations. "Football gives you different things," he says. "Love from the fans, money, experience. But most of all, I like to believe it teaches you how to work with other people. That's important."