WATCH: Bala Devi scores a magnificent goal from over 30 yards

Indian women's football star, Bala Devi scored a screamer for Rangers Women's FC from over 30 yards yesterday in the Scottish Women's Premier League.



Coming in as a substitute in the 67th minute, the 31-year-old Indian scored in the dying moments of the match as Rangers WFC crushed the Spartans FC Women 5-0 in the league stage encounter.

92' GOAL! GOAL! A fantastic strike from Bala Devi makes it 5-0! pic.twitter.com/JB6TmR84hA — Rangers Women (@RangersWFC) May 16, 2021

With the final whistle about to blow, Bala Devi received a wonderful through-ball and then quite calmly chipped it over the head of goal-keeper from more than 30 yards away from the post.

⚽️ ABAIR TADHAL!! ⚽️



What a goal from Bala Devi just before the full-time whistle! ⚽️



FT@spartansfcwomen 0⃣@RangersWFC 5⃣ pic.twitter.com/jDR5nqLtlE — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) May 16, 2021

This was Bala Devi's second goal for the Rangers WFC since she signed for the Scottish team back in January last year. She had scored her first goal during the 9-0 drubbing of Motherwell FC in December 2020.







