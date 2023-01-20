Football
Bala Devi receives felicitation as Inspector of Manipur police
National team goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu was also felicitated.
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh felicitated women's national team footballer Bala Devi as an Inspector of Manipur police on 20th January, Friday. Fellow player and Manipuri Panthoi Chanu, a goalkeeper by trade, was also felicitated by Singh.
Devi was appointed as a constable with the Manipur police back in 2010. The 32-year-old forward is the recipient of AIFF 'Women's Player of the Year' award three times (2014, 2015, 2020-21). Moreover, she also has scored the highest number of goals for the country as a part of the women's national team, having 52 goals.
Chanu is a promising goalkeeper, who'd also won the 'Best goalkeeper' award in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2017-18 season with Easter Sporting Union.
Both Devi and Chanu have been included in head coach Thomas Dennerby's 30-member squad for a national team camp in Chennai. India's tigresses are slated to participate in the Asian qualifiers round 1 of the Paris 2024 Olympics.