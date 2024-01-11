AFC Asian Cup, Australia: Preview and players to watch out for

The Land Down Under. That's how Australia is famously referred to by the world owing to its geographical peculiarities. But when it comes to football; they are The Socceroos. The story of 'Oz' football has been one of sheer determination and resilience, fighting off periods of failures and resisting the pull to give up. Almost in a manner to say "I told you so", just like Johnny Warren, to the rest of the world.

As they line up for their fifth Asian Cup campaign in Qatar in a bid to grab their second crown, Graham Arnold and his men seem to be in utmost belief and confidence that they are there to compete. 13 years will have passed by the time India and Australia meet again on a football pitch (last meeting was on 10th January in the 2011 Asian Cup), and much has changed since. As yet another David vs Goliath game sprouts up into frame in a coveted international tournament, India would hope it goes the underdogs' way this time.

Australia are coming to the Asian Cup in Qatar following a rather impressive run of form. From the 2022 World Cup campaign onward, the Socceroos have played 13 games with 7 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses. In the 2022 World Cup, where their run lasted for four games (till the RO-16), the Aussies only lost twice, and both came against the eventual finalists (Argentina and France). They drew with Mexico in a friendly and have not lost to an Asian opponent in almost two years. So there's not much to deny Arnold's confidence going into the tournament.



Even with all this said, the squad called-up has interesting quirks to it. They've only retained 12 players from the squad that went to Qatar for the World Cup and called up two unheralded players as well. Arnold boasted, "I've selected a fantastic squad, a strong squad. A great mixture of experienced players and inexperienced players, who will bring a lot of energy to the camp."



Here's a selection of three players that you probably should keep an eye on throughout the tournament, starting in their game against India.

Mathew Ryan - Goalkeeper (AZ Alkmaar)

Golden Glove winner when Australia lifted the Asian crown for the one and only time so far, Matty Ryan, is probably not a new name to football fans around the world; especially for Premier League fans.

The former Brighton, Arsenal, Valencia (and the list goes on) keeper is back with the Socceroos for his third Asian Cup campaign. In a career that seemed extremely promising, but was unfortunately hindered by injuries, Ryan has gone on to come back stronger after every setback.

Currently playing for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch top division, he's coming in off the back of an injury (fractured cheekbone) before which he was top-class in the Eredivisie. Conceding just 10 goals from 15 games, and keeping six clean sheets, Ryan has helped his side climb up the table.

He is very well rounded keeper, who is also not scared to sweep nor collect crosses from mid-air, effectively ending opponent attacks before they amount too much. AZ suffered just two losses in the 15 games that Ryan played for them. Recovering from his broken cheekbone since the beginning of December; head coach Graham Arnold said he expects Ryan to be fit in time for the opener against India.

Jordan Bos - Left-back - Westerlo

Second biggest departure from Melbourne City ever, Jordan has been catching eyes for a little while now. Just 21, his move from Melbourne to Westerlo in the Belgian top-flight league was one of the recent big moves into Europe from the Pacific region.

A young, energetic fullback by trait; Jordan was splendid for City in the 2022-2023 season managing two goals and three assists from the left-back position at 19, propelling City atop the league. In his first stint in Europe, he has played around 13 nineties so far, having scored and assisted once. The goal he scored came against Belgian giants Anderlecht in a 3-1 loss for his side.

Jordan Bos is off to Belgium! 🤝🇧🇪



The 20-year-old Socceroo has signed for @KVCWesterlo on a four-year deal 👏

A broad-shouldered player, standing at a frame of 1.8 meters, it's almost expected that he is formidable in the air. Carrying quite an attacking intent, Jordan looks to penetrate into the opposition's defensive third by carrying the ball upfield and complicating the situation for opposition fullbacks, enforcing his 1v1 prowess on them. He does not mind shooting if given the chance as well. If Harry Souttar (Centerback - Leicester City) is the great defensive wall that needs to be breached; Jordan is the elusive attacking component of this modern Australian backline.

Craig Goodwin - Winger/Attacking-midfielder - Al Wehda

If you have keenly observed the Qatar World Cup, Craig Goodwin won't be an anonymous player to you. France's first game of the World Cup was given an initial scare when the Socceroos led the French 1-0 till around the half-hour mark, and Goodwin scored that goal to catch the world's eye. It was a thunderous finish, but that's just the start of his short description.

Currently playing his football in the Roshn Saudi League for Al Wehda, he has scored six goals and managed one assist in 14 games. That's almost a goal in every other game. But it seems quite unfair to limit his game to just goalscoring because, in the season before it, Goodwin registered the highest number of assists (10) in the A-league.

On goals and assists (22), he even pipped (now at Mohun Bagan SG) Jason Cummings (21)! He was even awarded the Johnny Warren Medal - the Australian version of the Player of the Year award in the 2022-23 season.

Goodwin has only played around 15 games or so for the Aussies but is already staking his claim as one of their creators-in-chief. He's what you'd call a 'difference maker', he sees passes that others struggle to see, and he plays the balls that others are hesitant to play.

A clean striker of the ball (as France found out first-hand), he arrives into space at the right time and is not bothered to strike from rather unsuspecting angles. A magical left foot, and he knows how to use it like his magic wand. With the ability to deliver (and score) some absolute beauties from set pieces, he's definitely one of Australia's finest.

🇦🇺 @Socceroos star Craig Goodwin says believe is strong in the squad that Australia can win the @afcasiancup

There are others as well who all have a stake to claim in this list. Mitchell Duke, Jackson Irvine, Marco Tilio, Kusini Yengi and the list could take up all 26 and that's just the squad who are in Qatar.

They all have their own stories, and it's equally a testament to their hard work and perseverance. A-League may seem like a dear friend to ISL viewers, but the Socceroos is a level above. They are one of the main reasons why A-League has gained and developed so much over the years and another Asian crown would do no harm to the growth of the sport in the island continent.