ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 110th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan will host Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Mariners are now sitting at the third spot with thirty-seven points from nineteen matches while the Men of Steel are in the first spot with forty points from nineteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

Jamshedpur FC - 2

ATK Mohun Bagan - 1

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

ATK Mohun Bagan have scored thirty-seven goals so far in the tournament. The Mariners have conceded twenty-five goals. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have scored thirteen goals. However, they have conceded fourteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (8 goals)

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (10 goals)

Recent Form

ATK Mohun Bagan - W D D W W

Jamshedpur FC - W W W W W

Squad

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Daniel Chima. Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Unavailability

ATK Mohun Bagan - Avilash Paul

Jamshedpur FC - Mobashir Rahman, Farukh Choudhary, Jitendra Singh

Expected 11

ATK Mohun Bagan ( 4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Kotal, Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish, McHugh. Tangri, Manvir, Kauko, Liston, Colaco.

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1) - Rehenseh, Renthlei, Hartley, Laldinpuia, Ricky, Doungel. Lima, Pronay, Ritwik, Stewart, Chima.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Rehenesh (8.5), Bose (9.0), Kotal (8.5), Renthlei (8.5), Hartley (9.0), Lima (9.0), Kauko (8.5) (VC), Ritwik (8.5), Stewart (10.5) (C), Manvir (9.5), Colaco (9.0).