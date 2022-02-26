ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 61st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan will host Bengaluru FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Mariners are now sitting at the third spot with thirty-one points from seventeen matches while the Blues are in the sixth spot with twenty-six points from eighteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

ATK Mohun Bagan - 2

Bengaluru FC - 0

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

ATK Mohun Bagan have scored thirty-five goals so far in the tournament. The Mariners have conceded twenty-five goals. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC have scored thirty-five goals. However, they have conceded twenty-five goals so far.

Top Scorer

ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (7 goals)

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (9 goals)

Recent Form

ATK Mohun Bagan - W W W D D

Bengaluru FC - W W L L W

Squad

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Yaya Banana, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

Unavailability

ATK Mohun Bagan - Avilash, Roy Krishna

Bengaluru FC - King

Expected 11

ATK Mohun Bagan ( 4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Pritam, Sandesh, Tiri, Bose, Lenny, McHugh, Manvir, Kauko, Liston, Boumous.

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1) - Lara, Namgyal, Pratik, Costa, Roshan, Suresh, Silva, Ajay, Udanta, Cleiton, Ibara.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Amrinder (8.5),Kotal (8.5), Bose (9.0),Costa (9.0), Roshan (8.5), Suresh (8.5), Bruno (9.5), Boumous (9.5) (VC), Kauko (8.5), Cleiton (10.0) (C), Colaco (9.0).