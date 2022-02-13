With a commanding win against NorthEast United, ATK Mohun Bagan have now reached the second position in the Indian Super League table. They are unbeaten in the last ten matches and have garnered twenty-six points from fourteen matches.

After missing close to one month of action, Jony Kauko came up with a big performance in the last match. The Finnish international scored the equalizer and then gave an assist to Liston Colaco. Here is what the star midfielder said after the emphatic display last night.

Kauko Speaks

The midfielder seemed very happy with his performance in the last and expressed his emotions, "I am excited after scoring a goal and assisting one. I have scored a lot of goals previously. However, this is the first one in the green & maroon shirt so the feeling is different. I was waiting for this day."

On his comeback

After missing quite a few matches, Kauko started in the last match and delivered a man-of-the-match performance. The Finnish international knows what the fans want and quipped, "I had to spend almost one month in isolation, that was a very tough time. So, I am very happy that I gave my best for the team and paved a way for the win. I know the supporters expect more from me and I will try my best."





On the adverse situations

ATK Mohun Bagan missed quite a few star players in the last match. However, they dominated their opponents and bagged a very crucial three points.

While mentioning this, Kauko said, "The situation was adverse as our team is facing a lot of injuries. Roy, David, Hugo couldn't play due to knocks. So whoever was playing had some added responsibilities".

The midfielder added, "We had a very tough obstacle in our way. However, we overcame that as a team. The team played well and we could have won by more goals."

On their next goal

The ATK Mohun Bagan think tank have already shifted their focus on the next match. They know the importance of these last matches and the strength of the team.

Joni echoed the same, "We have to keep aside the emotions from the NorthEast match. We will have to prepare for the Goa match, and we are focused on that. All our next matches are very important. The next match is on Tuesday and everyone knows we have to do".

He further believes, "We can beat any team and our team has enough resources to be the champions. Just like everyone I will also give my best for the team."