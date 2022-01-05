Football
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: 5 Talking Points From the ISL Match
Hyderabad FC battles back to draw 2-2 with ATK Mohun Bagan
David Williams breaks fastest goal record in Indian Super League
A quick look at ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK Mohun Bagan started the game with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Juan Ferrando made a couple of changes tonight with Prabir Das replacing Subhasish Bose and David Williams replacing Roy Krishna. ATK Mohun Bagan maintained their shape throughout the game with Willaims upfront and Hugo behind him. Manvir and Liston covered the right and left flank respectively and made some draughting runs just like they love to do.
Carl McHugh and Deepak Tangri started at the centre of the park. McHugh was forced to subbed off before the break and was replaced by Joni whereas Lenny replaced Deepak at the break and played a defensive role. Asutosh and Prabir switched positions between themselves in the second half. Roy Krishna came in as a substitute for David Williams but got very little to do tonight.
A quick look at Hyderabad FC
Hyderabad FC also played with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bartholomew Ogbeche upfront for them and Edu Garcia operated as a No. 10. Ashish Rai, who was a major missing for them in the last couple of matches, started tonight at his natural position. The rest of the squad was very similar to the previous games. The left side looked very sharp for the Nizams and most of their movements came from the left flank.
Aniket Jadhav and Nikhil Poojary were the two wide midfielders for them and their link-up play and crosses were always a threat for the ATKMB defence and keeper in the opening half. ATKMB started strongly in the second half but changes from Manolo Marquez earned them a point tonight.
ATK Mohun Bagan looked to strengthen their side with the signing of Amrinder Singh after the end of the ISL 2020-21 season. He sought release from Mumbai City FC and has signed a 5-year deal that made him one of the highest-paid Indian players in the ISL. But the inconsistent form of the ATKMB keeper has become a worrying point for the Kolkata side.
Hyderabad's equaliser came from Amrinder's reluctance to catch a fairly straightforward ball. The keeper opted to get hold of the ball but he fails and the ball fell to Ogbeche who places it into the back of the net. Singh was seen to fumble on multiple occasions and also failed to clear his line several times. And this was not the first time that mistake from the Indian international goalkeeper has cost the team.
There is no denying the talent that Amrinder possesses and when in form, he is arguably one of the best keepers in the country, but Ferrando needs him to rekindle his former consistent form.
Unbeaten run continues for both teams