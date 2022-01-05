ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: 5 Talking Points From the ISL Match

ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 50th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. andplayed out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 50th match of the2021-22 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.





Juan Ferrando's side took the early lead in the opening minute through David Wiliams. Bart Ogbeche capitalised on an error by Amrinder Singh and levels the score in the 18th minute. But the home side took a lead again in the second half through Joni Kauko before Javier Siverio equalised for the visitors in the 91st minute.

The draw meant HFC climbed to the top of the table on sixteen points from nine games, having a better goal difference than Mumbai City FC, who are also on sixteen points. ATKMB, on the other side, also climbed one spot and are currently sitting in third place on the table with fifteen points from nine games.





Here are the talking points from the encounter:

David Williams breaks fastest goal record in Indian Super League

David Williams on Wednesday evening scored the quickest goal in Indian Super League history. The ATK Mohun Bagan striker took only 12 seconds the open the scoring in a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC. The Aussie footballer broke the record that former Jamshedpur FC winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga (currently plays for Odisha FC) had held for nearly four years. Jerry's effort was timed at 22 seconds.





ATKMB kick-off the game and the trio of Mehta-Hugo-Williams quickly exchanged passes among themselves on the right flank. Williams found himself with open space in front of him and fires with power, which was enough to beat the HFC goalkeeper who got no chance to stop that.

A quick look at ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan started the game with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Juan Ferrando made a couple of changes tonight with Prabir Das replacing Subhasish Bose and David Williams replacing Roy Krishna. ATK Mohun Bagan maintained their shape throughout the game with Willaims upfront and Hugo behind him. Manvir and Liston covered the right and left flank respectively and made some draughting runs just like they love to do.



Carl McHugh and Deepak Tangri started at the centre of the park. McHugh was forced to subbed off before the break and was replaced by Joni whereas Lenny replaced Deepak at the break and played a defensive role. Asutosh and Prabir switched positions between themselves in the second half. Roy Krishna came in as a substitute for David Williams but got very little to do tonight.



A quick look at Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC also played with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bartholomew Ogbeche upfront for them and Edu Garcia operated as a No. 10. Ashish Rai, who was a major missing for them in the last couple of matches, started tonight at his natural position. The rest of the squad was very similar to the previous games. The left side looked very sharp for the Nizams and most of their movements came from the left flank.

Aniket Jadhav and Nikhil Poojary were the two wide midfielders for them and their link-up play and crosses were always a threat for the ATKMB defence and keeper in the opening half. ATKMB started strongly in the second half but changes from Manolo Marquez earned them a point tonight.



Manolo brought in Chianese, Danu, Tavora, Siverio, and the newly recruited Seityesen Singh in the second half. And it was Siverio was who scored the equaliser for them in the stoppage time.



Amrinder Singh's form continues to be a worry

ATK Mohun Bagan looked to strengthen their side with the signing of Amrinder Singh after the end of the ISL 2020-21 season. He sought release from Mumbai City FC and has signed a 5-year deal that made him one of the highest-paid Indian players in the ISL. But the inconsistent form of the ATKMB keeper has become a worrying point for the Kolkata side.



Hyderabad's equaliser came from Amrinder's reluctance to catch a fairly straightforward ball. The keeper opted to get hold of the ball but he fails and the ball fell to Ogbeche who places it into the back of the net. Singh was seen to fumble on multiple occasions and also failed to clear his line several times. And this was not the first time that mistake from the Indian international goalkeeper has cost the team.



There is no denying the talent that Amrinder possesses and when in form, he is arguably one of the best keepers in the country, but Ferrando needs him to rekindle his former consistent form.

Unbeaten run continues for both teams



Both sides went closer to seal three points from the game but had to settle for only a point courtesy of some good saves from Amrinder and Kattimani. The hard-fought 2-2 result was enough for both sides to extend their unbeaten run in the league. Hyderabad FC extends their remarkable record of being unbeaten in the last eight games. Their last defeat came in the opening game of the ISL against Chennaiyin FC on 23rd November.





Whereas ATK Mohun Bagan are unbeaten in their last five games. They have now played three games under Juan Ferrando, they have won twice and have drawn the other.