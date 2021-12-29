ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Five talking points from the ISL match

The Juan Ferrando led ATK Mohun Bagan triumphed over his former club FC Goa in the latest encounter of the Indian Super League. Liston Colaco's wonder goal gave ATKMB an early lead. Goa had tried hard to level things up in the first half. However the second half was all ATKMB as they doubled their lead through Krishna. A howler from Amrinder Singh did breath some life into the FC Goa side but the match ended 2-1 in favor of the Kolkata Giants. here are the talking points for the match.

Juan Ferrando's dream start

FC Goa's underwhelming campaign was more often than not blamed on Juan Ferrando. However, the Spaniard has started to turn his season around with the mariners. After his first two matches with the team, he is yet to loose or even draw. Both against North East United and FC Goa ATKMB's all-round performance was commendable. Unlike FC Goa, the Mariners' attack is flourishing under the Spanish coach. It looks like both Juan Ferrando and ATKMB are back on track.



ATKMB's injuries

The change of coaches seem to have forced a change of work out session for the Kolkata giants. The goalkeeper Amrinder Singh looked a bit uncomfortable since the start of the match. At the drinks break he bandaged his leg heavily but continued. The left back Shubhasish Bose, however, had to be taken off due to what seemed like a muscle injury. Unlike the final result the Spanish coach will be worried about this outcome of the game.



Return to the top four for ATKMB

ATKMB has return to the top four after their recent positive results under the new gaffer. They are right now sitting at the third position just over Jamshedpur with a point advantage. They are eyeing the top spot as the Kolkata Giants are just two points behind the group leader Mumbai right now.



Pereira's first loss

FC Goa's problems this season didn't go away with Juan Ferrando's transfer. Pereira faced his first loss with FC Goa. Their lack of goal and defensive problems are looking persistent and will take more time to sort out. Right now they are sitting at the ninth position and the dream of qualification is starting to look dim for the Gaurs. Pereira is certainly in for a tough job this season.



Missing the Marquees

Odds were stacked against the Gaurs from the start as their marquee foreigner duo was out injured. Airam Cabrera who had sustained a knock early in the match against Odisha was still out of the team sheet. Edu Bedia was also out injured. A less experienced Murgaonkar had to feature the starting lineup alongside Ortiz. Their attack looked meek in front of ATKMB's stellar final third. If the likes of Cabrera are out for long it will be a major problem for the newly appointed gaffer.