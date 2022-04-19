ATK Mohun Bagan vs Dhaka Abahani, AFC Cup Qualifier: Timing, Team News, Past Record

ATK Mohun Bagan will face six-time Bangladesh Premier League champions Abahani Dhaka in the AFC Cup play-off stage on Tuesday for their bid to secure a place in the group league round of the continental club championship.

FOLLOW LIVE | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Limited, AFC Cup 2022

The match will begin at 7 pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The winner of this knockout match will join Gokulam Kerala, Bashundhara Kings and Maziya in the group D of the AFC Cup main round.

Team News

ATKMB will be missing key players like Roy Krishna and Sandesh Jhingan for this crucial tie as they look to make the AFC Cup proper. Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko will be crucial to them today. They qualified for the AFC Cup qualifiers after finishing second in the ISL 2020-21 season.

Abahani Limited are one of Bangladesh's biggest clubs. Some of their players include Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto, who helped Chennaiyin FC lift the ISL title in 2018. Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres and the Iranian defender Milad Sheykhi Soleimani could be some other dangerous players.

Past Record

Abahani have beaten Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC in the AFC Cup since 2017. They have never beaten Mohun Bagan in seven past meetings.

"The international competition is like the university level while the domestic league is like the high school. The level of competition is completely different. You learn things in school but your best moments come in the university," the ATKMB's Spanish coach Juan Ferrando said at the pre-match press conference.

Where to Watch

There will not be live telecast of the match. The match can be streamed on the ATK Mohun Bagan YouTube page. You can also follow the match on The Bridge.



