ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup LIVE: Amrinder, Liston in starting XI — Live Score, Goals, Updates
AFC Cup Play-off: Can ATK Mohun Bagan cross the final hurdle and qualify for this year's AFC Cup? Kick-off at 7 pm.
ATK Mohun Bagan are up against six-time Bangladeshi champions Abahani Dhaka in the AFC Cup play-off stage on Tuesday.
The winners of today's final qualification play-off will join Gokulam Kerala, Bashundhara Kings and Maziya in the group D of the AFC Cup main round later this year.
- 19 April 2022 12:57 PM GMT
Key Players
ATKMB are missing some key players in Jhingan, Roy Krishna and the like.
For the Bangladeshi outfit, the key player is a former ISL player. Raphael Augusto, who won an ISL title with Chennaiyin FC. "India and the ISL are always in my heart, so I cannot live without watching the league. I think I watch almost all the games, including the games of my close friend Eli Sabiá," he said before the match.
- 19 April 2022 12:47 PM GMT
Mohun Bagan Starting XI
Amrinder starts in goal, Liston starts too.
