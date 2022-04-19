CWG Begin In
Football

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup LIVE: Amrinder, Liston in starting XI — Live Score, Goals, Updates

AFC Cup Play-off: Can ATK Mohun Bagan cross the final hurdle and qualify for this year's AFC Cup? Kick-off at 7 pm.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup LIVE: Amrinder, Liston in starting XI — Live Score, Goals, Updates
X

ATK Mohun Bagan won their last match 5-0, but are set to face a tougher test today. (ATKMB)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-19T18:27:22+05:30

ATK Mohun Bagan are up against six-time Bangladeshi champions Abahani Dhaka in the AFC Cup play-off stage on Tuesday.

The winners of today's final qualification play-off will join Gokulam Kerala, Bashundhara Kings and Maziya in the group D of the AFC Cup main round later this year.

Follow LIVE:

Live Updates

Football Indian Football ATK Mohun Bagan 
