ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Things to expect and Dream 11 prediction from the ISL match

The upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be an exciting contest. There is a lot riding on the line, especially for the Mariners who are on a streak of two defeats in their last two matches. Antonio Lopes Habas's men started their season strongly but 5-1 and 2-1 defeats against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have hurt their confidence.

On the other corner is Chennaiyin FC, who is yet to taste defeat this season. The outfit is defensively strong under their new head coach Bozidar Bandovic. The two-time ISL winners will clash against the three-time ISL winners in a bid to secure their third win of the season.





Looking at the fixture, here are the five things one can expect when these two giants of Indian football clash



First defeat of the season for Chennaiyin FC

As aforementioned, Chennaiyin FC is one of the two teams yet to concede defeat alongside Jamshedpur FC. They have won two and drawn one of their first three games and look a tough nut to crack. The new tactician has built a strong unit that defends collectively.

However, ATKMB will be their toughest challenge yet. The Mariners will be desperate to end their winless run of two games and get the three points. It will be tough for CFC to keep their opponents silent and avoid their first defeat of the 2021-22 season.

A tight contest

Season eight of the ISL has seen lots of goals. However, CFC's matches are an exception. Their three matches have only witnessed three goals, including a goalless draw last time around with SC East Bengal. Bozidar Bandovic was very clear in aiming to fix the side's woeful defending and the changes are working.

ATKMB have a lot of attacking talent but their forwards are underperforming at the moment. The upcoming fixture could be a low-scoring contest and be decided by narrow margins.

Change in form for Roy Krishna and other key players

It is no surprise that part of ATKMB's recent failure is the dwindling form of their key figures. Roy Krishna has failed to get on the scoresheet in the last two defeats. The skipper has rescued ATKMB numerous times before and his form is symbolic of the team's rustiness.

Other figures like Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumos and the likes have to pick up their socks. The next fixture could witness a change in the mentality of the players.

Another strong defensive display from Bozidar Bandovic's men

Chennaiyin FC has two clean sheets in three games yet. The Marina Machans have conceded only one goal in the tournament and look to play on the counter-attack. The tactician from Montenegro knows how he wants his team to play. Most likely, CFC will sit back and absorb ATKMB's pressure and catch them off-guard, something JFC did really well against them in the last match.





Habas' men were lacklustre in the attack against the Men of Steel and if they do not improve their forward play, then it will play straight into CFC's hands. Regardless, Bandovic's men will defend with resolve and breaking them down will be a massive challenge.



A third defeat in a row for ATKMB

The defeat to MCFC was embarrassing and the subsequent loss to JFC was shocking. It was the first time that ATKMB lost two matches consecutively. The upcoming clash with CFC could lead to an unprecedented third defeat in a row.

Antonio Lopes Habas will be extra cautious; dropping points is unthinkable for the outfit that has high ambitions and a star-studded squad. Teams like Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will make a strong challenge to get into the playoffs places this season and ATKMB could be left fighting for one of the four spots.

Probable Lineups

ATK Mohun Bagan (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal; Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

Chennaiyin FC (4-1-4-1): Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Rahim Ali.

Telecast

Catch the action of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC on the Star Sports Network, Disney+Hotstar and JioTV from 7:30 PM IST onwards.