ATK Mohun Bagan to play under new name

ATK Mohun Bagan will be playing under a new name - Mohun Bagan Super Giants - from next season.

The sudden announcement was made by club owner Sanjeev Goenka after ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022/23 final at the Fatorda in Goa on Saturday.

"This announcement has been coming for a while. This victory offers an opportunity to make the information public," said Goenka after ATK Mohun Bagan prevailed in the final against BFC on penalties after the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The #RemoveATK movement, which has continued for the last three years, has thus come to its logical conclusion, even though it is doubtful if fans subscribing to that hashtag are happy with this win or if a new hashtag will now need to be created.

There are two reasons behind the new name of the team.

Besides being a part-owner of ATKMB, Sanjiv Goenka is also the owner of Indian Premier League team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), thus making Mohun Bagan part of a national franchise with an identity, albeit in a different sport.

Sanjiv Goenka’s company is called RP Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group, named after him and his father Rama Prasad Goenka. His previous IPL team had also been called Rising Pune Super Giant which was also abbreviated as RPSG, similar to his company. Mohun Bagan will also come under the ambit of this company's nomenclature with this new development.