ATK Mohun Bagan: "My father scolded me for missing easy chances," says Manvir Singh

Indian Super League outfit ATK Mohun Bagan delivered yet another dominating performance last night. Juan Frerrando's side bagged a 2-0 win over his former side, FC Goa. With the win, the Mariners have garnered twenty-nine points in fifteen matches. They are now second on the league table, just behind Hyderabad on goal difference, having a match in hand.

With Williams, Krishna, Boumous all nursing injuries, ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer started with an all-Indian forward line. Throughout the match, both Manvir and Liston played their part well and kept the Goa defence busy. Manvir scored a goal in either half and secured the victory for the Mariners. Here is what the forward said after his fantastic display against his former side.



Manvir Speaks

After his emphatic display in the last match, Manvir has already shifted his focus to the next match. "The Goa match is past and I don't want to think about the Goa match. We will face Kerala in the next match and, we will have to win that," said the forward.

On the injuries

The Mariners missed many of their first-team players due to injury. However Manvir thinks, this is a part of the game, and everyone in the squad is ready to give their best. "Injuries are part of the game. We will have to carry on with that. Who is playing that doesn't matter for us. What matters, is our team spirit and mindset. Whoever takes the field will try to give his best. Our focus is now on winning the Kerala match and reaching the top of the table," quipped Manvir.

On missing the hattrick

The 26-year-old forward scored a brilliant brace in the previous match and still thinks that he could have gotten a few more. "Our team won the match so, I have no regrets about missing the hat trick. I scored two goals and probably should have scored two more. Just like the supporters, Missing an easy goal always saddens me," said the Mohun Bagan forward.

On his father

Hailing from Punjab, Manvir Singh has football in his blood. His father Kuldip Singh was also a footballer and represented JCT in club football and Punjab Santos Trophy.

"My father was a great footballer. When I called him last night, he scolded me for missing easy chances. You only get a few chances a score so, whenever you are getting a chance, convert them. He always tells me this. However, I always believe that there is no alternative to hard work," the Indian international said.

"I also believe that whenever God will want, I will score. So, whenever I score, I bow down," he added

On Liston

Similar to Manvir, his strike partner Liston Colaco is in great form. The forward has already scored seven goals and provided three assists in the ongoing season.

While praising his strike partner, Manvir said, "Liston is playing well and is in great form. I know where he is going to pass. I am scoring goals from his passes and he is scoring from mine. many people saying messaging me, saying that your pair is doing great. However, it is not like that. Our whole team is united so, whoever plays makes a great pair."

On the goals



While choosing the better one of the two goals, he scored, Manvir confirmed, "I think the first one was better. The way Liston provided the delivery, I faced no issues, just flicking that past the goalkeeper. It was a while since I scored a header before this one. Also after quite a few matches, we managed to keep a clean sheet.'

Manvir's message to the fans

ATK Mohun Bagan possess one of the biggest and most vocal fanbases in India. They are known for their vocal support to their players on and off the field. Manvir who has been part of the club for two years confirmed this and dedicated his goals and the man of the match award to the Mariners.

"I am dedicating the goals and my man of the match performance to the fans. They are always behind me and inspire me through their messages. I want to score and win in the next match too. We aim to win the league and qualify for the champions league," said the hero of the last match.