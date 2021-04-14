ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya joins BJP in West Bengal

After a mixed bag of an Indian Super League (ISL) where he won the Golden Glove but made a fatal error in the final that gifted Mumbai City FC's Bipin Singh the winning goal, ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharya on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.



The footballer joined the party ahead of the fifth phase of the assembly elections in the state in a ceremony attended by the likes of BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya and leader Mithun Chakrabarty. Speaking to ANI, Arindam said, "I always wanted to work with PM Modi and also wanted to do something good for Bengal. I have received a lot of love and support from football fans, now this is my opportunity to give something back to them." The 31-year-old also reiterated his desire to keep playing at the top level for the next 5-6 years.

The first four stages of the elections have been marred with violence, specifically in the Cooch Behar district where security personnel had to open fire. Tensions have been rising with BJP proving to be a tough opponent for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress with the coalition of the Left, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) also in the fray. The next phase is scheduled to commence on April 17th before the final three phases on April 22nd, 26th and 29th. Counting of votes will be done on the 2nd of May.