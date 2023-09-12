Global Esports Games 2023: Asian Games Street Fighter athlete Mayank Prajapati and eFootball star Hemanth Kommu conquer NESC qualifiers

New Delhi: Two of the Indian Esports community’s most distinguished athletes, Street Fighter veteran Mayank Prajapati and eFootball star Hemanth Kommu put up dazzling displays and emerged victorious in the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2023 organized by Esports Federation of India (ESFI) for the upcoming Global Esports Games which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December.

Mayank (MiKeYROG) who is set to represent India at the upcoming Asian Games 2022 where Esports will debut as an official medal sport, hardly had to break a sweat in the Street Fighter 6 qualifiers. In a field of 14 talented athletes which also included the nation’s other Street Fighter representative for the Asian Games 2022, Ayan Biswas, the 33-year-old prevailed against Prateek Singh Bhaunt (b_HAUNT) by 3-1 in the final.

Reflecting on his victory, Mayank Prajapati expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled to emerge victorious in the NESC 2023. Since the launch of Street Fighter 6, the game’s ecosystem has been steadily growing in the country and I hope it follows the same trajectory to flourish in the coming years. Thanks to ESFI for their continuous support and a huge shoutout to the entire Indian Fighting Gaming community for their active participation. To come out on top against some of the community’s biggest athletes is a huge achievement and I had dedicated myself to rigorous practice by devising strategies with different characters to ace this challenge. Now, I am looking forward to hopefully representing my country in the two major international tournaments this year: the Asian Games 2022 and GEG to elevate the Indian fighting gaming community's reputation on the global stage."

Hemanth, an IIT alumnus was crowned champion of the eFootball 2023 qualifiers which witnessed the participation of 18 athletes including the country’s representative at the recently concluded 15th World Esports Championships, Ibrahim Gulrez. By overpowering Emaad Jameel Ahmed (Emaadrox) in the Grand Final 1 and Grand Final 2 with an identical scoreline of 2-1, Hemanth excelled in the qualifiers.

"Securing victory in the eFootball qualifiers is truly a remarkable feeling. Through consistent practice and working on my strategies, I have been able to topple some of the notable names from the title and move one step closer to representing India at the global finals in Riyadh. I am grateful to ESFI for providing me with the opportunity and hope to make the country proud with my performances," stated Hemanth Kommu.

Both Mayank Prajapati and Hemanth Kommu are no strangers to the Global Esports Games, having represented India at the prestigious tournament last year. The regional qualifiers roadmap for the athletes will be revealed by the Global Esports Federation soon.



Mr. Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation, congratulated the athletes, saying, "We are delighted to see Hemanth and Mayank succeed in the national qualifiers once again. Their efforts and hunger to consistently become the best in their respective titles serve as an inspiration to aspiring Esports athletes of the country. Everyone at ESFI is confident that they will make a mark on the international stage against the world’s best athletes and bring laurels to the country."



One of the country's top sports and Esports communication agencies, Artsmith-Concepts & Visions, will continue its support to the Esports Federation of India as its official communication partner.



The Global Esports Games 2023 (GEG23) is scheduled to take place from December 11 to 16 and will feature a total of four major titles: DOTA 2, Street Fighter, eFootball 2023, and PUBG Mobile with all participants being above the minimum age of 18, to ensure a fair and competitive environment. India will be participating in three of the four titles in the Open category – DOTA 2, eFootball 2023, and Street Fighter 6.



The country’s DOTA 2 team comprising captain Manav Kunte (mnz), Krish Gupta (Krish-), Khaja Hussain (Pinkman), Ketan Goyal (Evil-ash), Vishal Vernekar (Hbk), and substitute Darshan Bata (A35) bowed out of the regional qualifiers after suffering 0-2 defeats against Malaysia and Mongolia.