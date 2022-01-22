Football
AFC Asian Cup 2022: Group standings, Top goal scorers, Top assists, Yellow cards, Red cards
Check out all the latest updates from the Asian Cup 2022 here.
Two days in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Tournament and we have already been treated with some incredible performances so far. From the dominance of might Matildas to some near misses by the Blue Tigresses, it's been a total rollercoaster.
But who are the toping the tables so far?
Group Standings
Group A
|
Country
|
Points
|
China
|
3
|
India
|
1
|
Iran
|
1
|
Chinese Taipei
|
0
Group B
|
Country
|
Points
|
Australia
|
3
|
Philippines
|
3
|
Thailand
|
0
|
Indonesia
|
0
Group C
|
Country
|
Points
|
Japan
|
3
|
South Korea
|
3
|
Vietnam
|
0
|
Myanmar
|
0
Top goal scorers
|
Position
|
Player
|
Country
|
Number of goals
|
1
|
Sam Kerr
|
Australia
|
5
|
2
|
Emily van Egmond
|
Australia
|
3
|
3
|
Ellie Carpenter
|
Australia
|
2
|
3
|
Hayley Raso
|
Australia
|
2
|
3
|
Ji So-yun
|
South Korea
|
2
|
3
|
Kyah Simon
|
Australia
|
2
|
3
|
Wang Shuang
|
China
|
2
|
3
|
Yui Hasegawa
|
Japan
|
2
Top Assists
|
Position
|
Player
|
Country
|
Number of assists
|
1
|
Emily van Egmond
|
Australia
|
4
|
2
|
Ellie Carpenter
|
Australia
|
2
|
2
|
Kyah Simon
|
Australia
|
2
|
2
|
Sam Kerr
|
Australia
|
2
|
5
|
Catlin Foord
|
Australia
|
1
|
5
|
Choe Yu-ri
|
South Korea
|
1
|
5
|
Clare Wheeler
|
Australia
|
1
|
5
|
Gao Chen
|
China
|
1
|
5
|
Hayley Raso
|
Australia
|
1
|
5
|
Jun Endo
|
Japan
|
1
|
5
|
Riko Ueki
|
Japan
|
1
|
5
|
Ryley Bugay
|
Philippines
|
1
|
5
|
Wang Shuang
|
China
|
1
|
5
|
Yui Hasegawa
|
Japan
|
1
|
5
|
Zhang Xin
|
China
|
1
Most number of Yellow Card
|
Position
|
Player
|
Country
|
Number of yellow cards
|
1
|
Alana Kennedy
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
Anicka Chabeli Arrieta Castañeda
|
Philippines
|
1
|
1
|
Lou Jiahui
|
China
|
1
|
1
|
Manisha Kalyan
|
India
|
1
|
1
|
Nutwadee Pram-nak
|
Thailand
|
1
|
1
|
Phan Hai Yen
|
Vietnam
|
1
|
1
|
Sana Sadeghi
|
Iran
|
1
Number of Red Card
*All the tables have been last updated after January 22.*