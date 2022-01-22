AFC Asian Cup 2022: Group standings, Top goal scorers, Top assists, Yellow cards, Red cards

Two days in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Tournament and we have already been treated with some incredible performances so far. From the dominance of might Matildas to some near misses by the Blue Tigresses, it's been a total rollercoaster.



But who are the toping the tables so far? Group Standings Group A Country Points China 3 India 1 Iran 1 Chinese Taipei 0 Group B Country Points Australia 3 Philippines 3 Thailand 0 Indonesia 0 Group C Country Points Japan 3 South Korea 3 Vietnam 0 Myanmar 0 Top goal scorers Position Player Country Number of goals 1 Sam Kerr Australia 5 2 Emily van Egmond Australia 3 3 Ellie Carpenter Australia 2 3 Hayley Raso Australia 2 3 Ji So-yun South Korea 2 3 Kyah Simon Australia 2 3 Wang Shuang China 2 3 Yui Hasegawa Japan 2 Top Assists Position Player Country Number of assists 1 Emily van Egmond Australia 4 2 Ellie Carpenter Australia 2 2 Kyah Simon Australia 2 2 Sam Kerr Australia 2 5 Catlin Foord Australia 1 5 Choe Yu-ri South Korea 1 5 Clare Wheeler Australia 1 5 Gao Chen China 1 5 Hayley Raso Australia 1 5 Jun Endo Japan 1 5 Riko Ueki Japan 1 5 Ryley Bugay Philippines 1 5 Wang Shuang China 1 5 Yui Hasegawa Japan 1 5 Zhang Xin China 1 Most number of Yellow Card Position Player Country Number of yellow cards 1 Alana Kennedy Australia 1 1 Anicka Chabeli Arrieta Castañeda Philippines 1 1 Lou Jiahui China 1 1 Manisha Kalyan India 1 1 Nutwadee Pram-nak Thailand 1 1 Phan Hai Yen Vietnam 1 1 Sana Sadeghi Iran 1 Number of Red Card

None. None.