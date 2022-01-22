Log In
AFC Asian Cup 2022: Group standings, Top goal scorers, Top assists, Yellow cards, Red cards

Check out all the latest updates from the Asian Cup 2022 here.

Asian Cup 2022 Stats, Top goal scorers, Top Assists, Yellow Card, Red Card (Image Source: AFC)
X

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-01-22T21:29:17+05:30

Two days in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Tournament and we have already been treated with some incredible performances so far. From the dominance of might Matildas to some near misses by the Blue Tigresses, it's been a total rollercoaster.

But who are the toping the tables so far?

Group Standings

Group A

Country

Points

China

3

India

1

Iran

1

Chinese Taipei

0

Group B

Country

Points

Australia

3

Philippines

3

Thailand

0

Indonesia

0

Group C

Country

Points

Japan

3

South Korea

3

Vietnam

0

Myanmar

0

Top goal scorers

Position

Player

Country

Number of goals

1

Sam Kerr

Australia

5

2

Emily van Egmond

Australia

3

3

Ellie Carpenter

Australia

2

3

Hayley Raso

Australia

2

3

Ji So-yun

South Korea

2

3

Kyah Simon

Australia

2

3

Wang Shuang

China

2

3

Yui Hasegawa

Japan

2

Top Assists

Position

Player

Country

Number of assists

1

Emily van Egmond

Australia

4

2

Ellie Carpenter

Australia

2

2

Kyah Simon

Australia

2

2

Sam Kerr

Australia

2

5

Catlin Foord

Australia

1

5

Choe Yu-ri

South Korea

1

5

Clare Wheeler

Australia

1

5

Gao Chen

China

1

5

Hayley Raso

Australia

1

5

Jun Endo

Japan

1

5

Riko Ueki

Japan

1

5

Ryley Bugay

Philippines

1

5

Wang Shuang

China

1

5

Yui Hasegawa

Japan

1

5

Zhang Xin

China

1

Most number of Yellow Card

Position

Player

Country

Number of yellow cards

1

Alana Kennedy

Australia

1

1

Anicka Chabeli Arrieta Castañeda

Philippines

1

1

Lou Jiahui

China

1

1

Manisha Kalyan

India

1

1

Nutwadee Pram-nak

Thailand

1

1

Phan Hai Yen

Vietnam

1

1

Sana Sadeghi

Iran

1

Number of Red Card

None.

*All the tables have been last updated after January 22.*

Football AFC Women Women's Football Indian Football 
