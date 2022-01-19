Two Covid-19 cases in Indian camp at AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Two people in the Indian camp for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 have tested positive for Covid-19. This can be a setback for India as they will be playing their first match of the tournament against IR Iran tomorrow.

This player was supposed to be a part of the playing XI in tomorrow's match, a source said.

Two members of the Indian Women's Senior National Team for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 have tested positive for COVID-19, and are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. (1/2) — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 19, 2022

At least five teams, including Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam, have now reported positive cases inside the bio-bubble.

AIFF president Praful Patel had earlier informed that matches would continue as long as teams had at least 13 players available.

The premier Asian tournament is also considered to be the final qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, where the top five teams will be seen competing in Australia and New Zealand.



India is grouped with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran in Group A.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 begins on January 20 and is going to be held across three venues in India - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.