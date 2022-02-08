History, records, upsets and memorable moments: AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 ends on a high note

The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022™ came to a thrilling end on Sunday with China PR winning the prestigious trophy for the 9th time, defeating Korea Republic 3-2 in an instant classic at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It was a night of twists and turns that truly fitted the momentous occasion of the final of AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022™ that gave football fans across Asia and the world, a number of unforgettable moments.

As the tournament bids farewell to India (for now), here is a look back at some of the most memorable moments from AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022™, including the records that were broken, the technological advancements that were made, the upsets that were caused and the history that was created.



Records



- For the first time in India, the VAR technology was used at the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022™ from the knockout stages. The Quarterfinal matches between Japan and Thailand, and Australia vs Korea Republic saw the usage of VAR for the first time in the country.



- Australia defeated Indonesia in the Group B match by 18-0, picking up the biggest win in the history of competition in 20 years.

🚨FT | 🇦🇺 Australia 18 - 0 Indonesia 🇮🇩



Absolute dominance on display by the Matildas, as Sam Kerr levelled and broke the record of becoming the all-time highest scorer for 🇦🇺 in the same game! 🤩💯 #WAC2022 | #AUSvIDN pic.twitter.com/BYOYsjVjEN — #WAC2022 (@afcasiancup) January 21, 2022

- China PR won the trophy for record-extending 9th time.



- Shui Qingxia became the first person to win the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022™ both as a player and head coach when China PR defeated Korea Republic on Sunday 6th February. In fact, she is undefeated in the tournament having won as a player in 1986, 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997 and now in 2022 as a head coach.



Upsets



- Korea Republic's 1-0 win over Australia in the Quarterfinal match was deemed as the biggest upset of the tournament. Coincidentally, it was also the match in which VAR played a key role - for the first time in a football match in India.

FT | 🇦🇺 Australia 0️⃣-1️⃣ Korea Republic 🇰🇷



An astonishing flying shot in the 85' minute by the 🇰🇷 star Ji So-yun has clinched them a spot in the semi-finals and at #FIFAWWC 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣!#WAC2022 | #AUSvKOR pic.twitter.com/1g1530qBBb — #WAC2022 (@afcasiancup) January 30, 2022

- China PR knocked out defending champions Japan with a 2-2 (4-3 pen) win in the semifinal match, stopping Japan's bid for a hat-trick of title wins.



The Underdogs stories



- Philippines, who were placed at the 64th position in FIFA World Rankings at the start of the tournament, stunned the football fans in Asia as they went on to reach the semifinals, and book a spot for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup set to take place in Australia and New Zealand.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | Chinese Taipei 1-1 Philippines 🇵🇭 (3-4 on pens)



Philippines edge Chinese Taipei on penalties and create history by reaching the continental semi-finals for the first time ever!



📝 MATCH REPORT: https://t.co/nQ5sVUOzAe#WAC2022 | #TPEvPHI pic.twitter.com/TjeJ5lCW7Q — #WAC2022 (@afcasiancup) January 31, 2022

- Vietnam qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time in history defeating Chinese Taipei to confirm their berth at the quadrennial event at Australia/New Zealand.



Best Players/Team



- China PR captain Wang Shanshan won the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament award.



- China PR's Zhu Yu was named as the Goalkeeper of the tournament, conceding just 5 goals in the tournament

- Australia's Sam Kerr won the top scorer of the tournament award.



- Korea Republic was awarded the Fair Play award.